Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter officially drops her father's surname

Vivienne, the daughter of Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has officially changed her surname, removing the "Pitt" part from it.

A court in Los Angeles approved the decision on Nov. 2, TheWrap reports: the 18-year-old Vivienne is now officially named Vivienne Marcheline Jolie. Her full name previously was Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt.

She filed the name change petition in July 2026, shortly after turning 18. The reason given for going to court was personal. According to court documents, no objections to the name change were filed, after which the court granted the petition.

Vivienne had already been using her mother's surname professionally. In the program for the Broadway musical "The Outsiders," which she worked on together with Angelina Jolie, she was listed as Vivienne Jolie.

Vivienne became the fourth of the former couple's six children to officially drop the Pitt surname. In 2024 the actors' eldest daughter, Shiloh, obtained a similar ruling. In September 2026 the court also approved name changes for Zahara and Maddox.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt separated in 2016. Their divorce was finalized in December 2024 after years of court proceedings, and the actors themselves have not publicly commented on their daughter's latest decision to change her surname.

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Сын Анджелины Джоли и Брэда Питта официально отказался от фамилии отца