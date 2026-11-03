Owner of the "million-dollar palace" in Novkhany arrested on charges of attempted rape

Bakhtiyar Dali (Garashov), known as the owner of the "million-dollar palace" in the settlement of Novkhany, has been arrested.

As Qafqazinfo reports, he is accused of attempting to rape a girl on the grounds of a country house belonging to him. During the investigation conducted by the prosecutor's office, Bakhtiyar Dali was charged under Articles 29, 149 (attempted rape) of the Criminal Code, and arrest was chosen as a measure of restraint against him.

The well-known figure is currently being held in the Shuvelan pretrial detention center. Let us note that the 66-year-old Bakhtiyar Dali lived in Russia for many years.

According to his own words, he was a military engineer.