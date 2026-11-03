Azerbaijan and Latvia discussed the development of consular cooperation - PHOTO
Consular consultations between Azerbaijan and Latvia were held in Riga. The sides exchanged views on the introduction of digital solutions in the consular sphere, the exchange of experience, and the expansion of cooperation.
This was reported by Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Latvia Narmina Mustafayeva on the social network X.
Representatives of the foreign ministries and relevant agencies of both countries took part in the consultations.
#Azerbaijan~#Latvia consular consultations took place in Riga, bringing together representatives of both @AzerbaijanMFA and @Latvian_MFA and relevant institutions. Digitalization of consular services, exchange of expertise and opportunities for closer practical cooperation were at the heart of the discussions. Grateful to our Latvian colleagues for their warm welcome and constructive engagement. 🇦🇿 🇱🇻 — Nermine Mustafayeva (@NermineMustafa2) November 3, 2026