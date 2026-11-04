Starting in 2027, the newborn allowance will be increased in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan will increase the one-time allowance paid at the birth of a child to 1,500 manats.

Starting in 2027, the amount of the one-time allowance paid at the birth of a child in Azerbaijan will rise to 1,500 manats.

As 1news.az reports, the corresponding increase is provided for in the draft law "On the State Budget for 2027."

Thus, the payment will increase by 900 manats compared with the current size of the allowance, which in 2026 amounts to 600 manats.