Gianni Infantino: The U-15 World Cup in Baku is FIFA's most successful project in 120 years

The World Cup and festival for 15-year-old soccer players held in Baku has become the most successful project of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) over the past 120 years.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The head of world soccer emphasized the unique scale of the tournament, which brought together participants from all over the globe.

"All 189 FIFA member associations taking part in this event gained an unforgettable experience. Soccer is accessible to everyone: any talent should have the opportunity to play at a World Cup, regardless of whether the country is rich or poor, big or small. Everyone deserves this chance," Infantino said.

The FIFA president also noted the special atmosphere of unity in the athletes' village, where the young sportsmen were accommodated:

"They found a common language even without knowing foreign languages. All the young soccer players lived in one village, I visited it myself and talked with the boys. The 14- and 15-year-old teenagers radiated joy and positivity. This experience will stay with them for the rest of their lives. From FIFA's point of view, this is the best initiative implemented by our organization over the past 120 years."

The winner of the FIFA U-15 tournament in Baku was the national team of Spain, which defeated the Czech team 3:0 in the final match.