Tenerife soccer player who suffered cardiac arrest during a match has died

The soccer club Tenerife announced the death of forward Jesús de Miguel, who suffered cardiac arrest during a match in the 12th round of Spain's second division against Andorra.

The game took place on Monday in Tenerife. At the end of the second half, with the score at 2:2, de Miguel collided with Andorra's goalkeeper Ovono and fell to the turf. The goalkeeper struck the forward in the chest with his knee. The injured player was later carried off the field on a stretcher and taken to a hospital by ambulance. According to media reports, de Miguel suffered cardiorespiratory arrest. The player remained unconscious for some time. On Tuesday, Tenerife's press service stated that the forward's condition had worsened.

— Crushed by grief, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe what has happened, Tenerife announces the tragic death of Jesús de Miguel, which occurred on Tuesday at 8:00 a.m.

There are no words of consolation to be found, nothing can ease this pain that overwhelms us. We mourn together with Jesús's grief-stricken family, his loved ones and all Tenerife fans, who today are mourning this tragic loss.

The family of Jesús de Miguel thanks everyone who has expressed support and asks with all its heart that its privacy be treated with the utmost respect during these difficult days, — the Tenerife statement says.

De Miguel was 30 years old. This season he played six matches for Tenerife, in which he recorded no goals or assists.