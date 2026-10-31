Azerbaijani judokas win three golds at the youth European Championship in Italy

Azerbaijani judokas Azhdar Baghirov and Kanan Nasibov have won gold medals at the European Championship among athletes under 23 (U-23), being held in Naples, Italy.

As 1news.az reports, Azhdar Baghirov, competing in the weight category up to 100 kg, defeated Germany's representative Yannis Bashin in the final and became European champion.

On the way to the decisive bout, the Azerbaijani judoka secured victories over Ivan Kutenkov (Ukraine), Borna Butija (Croatia), and Ronald Prehl (Austria).

In the weight category over 100 kg, Kanan Nasibov also finished the competition without a loss. In the final, he overcame Serbia's Vidak Malevic, defending his title and becoming U-23 European champion for the second year in a row.

Before the final, Nasibov defeated Luka Ivankovic (Croatia), Jan Rigo (France), and Morteza Souhani (Germany).

Thus, the Azerbaijani national team finished the individual competition with three gold medals and took first place in the overall team standings.

Earlier, Islam Raghimov (up to 66 kg) also became European champion among athletes under 23 for the second time in a row.