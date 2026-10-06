"This would not have happened in the absence of peace": Rubinyan assessed Azerbaijan's reaction to the serviceman's crossing into Armenia

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan commented on the incident involving the crossing of an Azerbaijani serviceman into the country's territory.

According to the politician, what happened has no justification:

"Of course, what happened is a crime. If a person breaks into someone else's house and shoots, that is a crime."

Touching upon Baku's reaction to the incident, Rubinyan noted the promptness with which the Armenian side was informed:

"Is it good that the Azerbaijani side, as soon as it learned about the disappearance of its soldier, informed the Armenian side about it? It is good, and if there were no peace, this would not have happened."

Read on the topic:

A serviceman of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces went missing in the Lachin direction: a case has been opened