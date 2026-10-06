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Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

1news Staff13:15 - Today
Pashinyan has high expectations from TRIPP

The implementation of the TRIPP project could significantly change the economic and transportation environment of Armenia and the region, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the Armenian-British business forum in Yerevan.

"In general, it is obvious that the Republic of Armenia and our region are at a stage of transformation, and this transformation is, of course, connected with the peace established between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the processes stemming from it," Pashinyan said.

According to him, work is being carried out on a daily basis to begin the practical implementation of the TRIPP project, which will become one of the key factors in changing the economic environment not only in Armenia, but in the region as well.

Pashinyan noted that a certain investment activity is already being observed around Armenia, and the implementation of TRIPP is expected to contribute to the emergence of new projects and to strengthen the investment attractiveness of the country and the region.

Source: Novosti-Armenia

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