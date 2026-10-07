Azerbaijani oil drops by nearly $4

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market fell by $3.93, or 3.15%, to $120.68.

A source in the oil market told Report about this.

The price of December futures for Brent crude amounted to $123.91 per barrel.

The price of one barrel of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan decreased by $3.93, or 3.45%, to $109.88.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year, the average price of 1 barrel of oil is calculated based on $65.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81, and the highest in July 2008 — $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, this grade of oil is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields. The share of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in the contract is 35.3%.