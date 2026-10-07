 Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul

Faiqa Mammadova12:30 - Today
Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul

Artificial intelligence cannot replace humans in worship, because it has no soul.

As 1news.az reports citing Report, this was stated by the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

According to him, the unlimited penetration of artificial intelligence into human life opens up new opportunities, but at the same time creates new problems.

"The main thing in this matter is observing spiritual and ethical boundaries, as well as preventing negative consequences, the risk of which is high. In particular, artificial intelligence must not replace humans in worship, because it has no soul. In this regard, I highly appreciate the presentation at our meeting of the code of ethics for the use of artificial intelligence in the religious sphere," A. Pashazadeh emphasized.

The head of the CMO also spoke about the role of religions in combating climate change. "The relevant position on this issue was expressed in the final document of the summit of religious leaders held during COP29 in Baku," he noted.

Share:
1436

In focus

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Politics

Media Council: Reports of an "Azerbaijani trail" in the case of the ex-head of German intelligence are disinformation

Politics

Foreign Ministry: 13 Azerbaijani citizens repatriated from Syria

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev sends an address to the participants of the leaders' event within the framework of Pre-COP 2026

Society

Azercell is the exclusive partner of "Gamesummit" and "Omni AI Summit"

Azercell Launches New “Gaming Portal”

Azerbaijan has sent Ukraine another humanitarian cargo with electrical equipment

Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Novel by writer accused of using AI tops sales

Choosing a Dubai apartment from Baku: Propify Real Estate, Sobha Realty and Binghatti hold a two-day Roadshow on 24–25 October - PHOTO

Forecast for weather-sensitive people published for October 5

Media: Azerbaijan has confirmed its participation in Eurovision 2027

Latest news

Hungary lifts veto on Ukraine's accession to the EU

Today, 18:15

Azercell is the exclusive partner of "Gamesummit" and "Omni AI Summit"

Today, 18:10

Papikyan refuted the claim that the Azerbaijani soldier who crossed into Armenia is a saboteur

Today, 17:35

Turkish power grid delegation visits Yerevan to discuss Gyumri-Kars line

Today, 17:33

Andrii Sybiha: Ukraine deeply appreciates Azerbaijan's solidarity and practical support

Today, 17:15

AnewZ: Investigation into former head of German intelligence has no connection to Azerbaijan - VIDEO

Today, 16:55

Ilham Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday

Today, 15:40

Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Pryluky, many casualties

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan protests to Germany over Der Spiegel publication

Today, 14:55

Student at a school in the Polish city of Ostrołęka wounds seven people with a knife

Today, 14:50

Pashinyan discussed Armenian-Russian relations with Putin

Today, 14:35

A two-meter gilded statue of a naked Trump was put on display in the European Parliament - PHOTO

Today, 14:30

Mayor of Izmir joins AK Parti: city leadership passes to the ruling party for the first time

Today, 14:10

Ukraine's ambassador highly praised Azerbaijan's support

Today, 13:55

Property of the leader of "Prosperous Armenia" seized — PHOTO

Today, 13:12

Azercell Launches New “Gaming Portal”

Today, 12:58

EU ambassadors agree on 22nd sanctions package against Russia

Today, 12:55

Azerbaijan has sent Ukraine another humanitarian cargo with electrical equipment

Today, 12:40

Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul

Today, 12:30

Activist and blogger detained in Armenia

Today, 12:25
All news