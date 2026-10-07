Allahshukur Pashazadeh: AI cannot replace humans in worship because it has no soul

Artificial intelligence cannot replace humans in worship, because it has no soul.

As 1news.az reports citing Report, this was stated by the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office (CMO), Sheikh ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, at the 24th meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

According to him, the unlimited penetration of artificial intelligence into human life opens up new opportunities, but at the same time creates new problems.

"The main thing in this matter is observing spiritual and ethical boundaries, as well as preventing negative consequences, the risk of which is high. In particular, artificial intelligence must not replace humans in worship, because it has no soul. In this regard, I highly appreciate the presentation at our meeting of the code of ethics for the use of artificial intelligence in the religious sphere," A. Pashazadeh emphasized.

The head of the CMO also spoke about the role of religions in combating climate change. "The relevant position on this issue was expressed in the final document of the summit of religious leaders held during COP29 in Baku," he noted.