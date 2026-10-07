Ukraine's ambassador highly praised Azerbaijan's support

Kyiv highly values Baku's support, especially amid attacks that have caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy system.

As Report informs, this was stated to journalists by Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husyev at the ceremony marking the dispatch of another batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"We greatly appreciate Azerbaijan's support. We are grateful to President Ilham Aliyev, the entire government, and all the people of Azerbaijan for this brotherly assistance to our country. We will never forget this and will always remember the brotherly support on your part," the diplomat noted.