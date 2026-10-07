Azercell is the exclusive partner of "Gamesummit" and "Omni AI Summit"

On October 10, the "Gamesummit" and "OMNI AI Summit" will be held with the exclusive partnership of Azercell.

The event will bring together the world's leading technology companies, experts, and industry professionals in the fields of gaming and artificial intelligence in Azerbaijan. At the summit, which will be attended by representatives of Google, Xsolla, Microsoft/Xbox, BytePlus, Wonderful AI, and other international companies, the current trends of the technology industry and future development directions will be discussed.

Within the framework of the event, speeches, panel discussions, and thematic sessions will be held. At the "Gamesummit," the global development of the gaming industry, new business models, and the future of the gaming ecosystem will be in focus, while at the "AI Summit," the application of artificial intelligence in business, new-generation AI solutions, and the impact of technology on various fields will be the center of attention.

This partnership reflects the strategic directions of Azercell's activities — the expansion of its digital product portfolio, as well as the development of the application of innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

At the event, the company will present the "Game Portal" newly launched in its mobile application. Bringing together games, tournaments, and quizzes, the portal is a new step taken by Azercell in the direction of digital entertainment. The company develops interactive games and digital entertainment solutions that match the different interests of users. Visitors will be able to get acquainted with the portal's capabilities at Azercell's stand, test the games, and participate in tournaments.

Artificial intelligence, as one of the strategic directions of Azercell's technological transformation, is being actively integrated into the company's customer services, network management, cybersecurity, and internal business processes.

By partnering with the event, Azercell contributes to the exchange of knowledge and experience in artificial intelligence in the country, the wider application of technology in business, and the development of the local digital ecosystem.