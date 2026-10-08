Tokayev proposes integrating the Middle Corridor with TRIPP

Implementation is beginning of a large-scale road project that connects China with the Caspian Sea and further with European markets.

I am convinced that the large-scale modernization of Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure will contribute to enhancing the transit role of the entire region.

Particular importance is attached to the development of the Caspian International Transport Route. Our transport infrastructures clearly testify to its success. This is the route that we often call the Middle Corridor.

As AZERTAC reports, this was stated by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan in Turkmenbashi.

"Although for Kazakhstan the North–South route is of particular relevance, in cooperation with Russia. According to World Bank estimates, if all the set infrastructure objectives are implemented, the freight flow across the Caspian Sea could grow fourfold by 2040.

I believe that it would be possible to discuss, for now at the expert level, the integration of the Middle Corridor with the TRIPP transport initiative, which would expand the existing potential, and this meets the long-term interests of all our states," said the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.