 Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027 | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

1news Staff11:40 - Today
Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

In 2027, Azerbaijan will chair the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

This was stated by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Avaza, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I am confident that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will give new impetus to our joint work and to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to provide the necessary support and to facilitate the successful implementation of the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship," S. Japarov said.

The 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia took place on October 8, 2026, in the national tourist zone "Avaza" (the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan). This was the first full-fledged meeting in the updated format following the decision on Azerbaijan's full participation, adopted at the summit in Tashkent in November 2025.

During the meeting, issues of regional security, political and diplomatic interaction, trade and economic cooperation, energy, transport and logistics corridors, ecology, and humanitarian ties were discussed. Following the summit, the Joint Statement of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia, as well as the Decision on the regulatory documents of this format, were signed.

Share:
454

In focus

President's Diary

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Opinion

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Politics

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Politics

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

Politics

Mirziyoyev proposes the formula "six countries - one product"

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Tokayev proposes integrating the Middle Corridor with TRIPP

Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Editor's Choice

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

A new link: how Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are transforming the space from Beijing to Lisbon

News for you

Five-year limit on the term of office of the YAP chairman is being abolished

President: Armenia's current authorities made territorial claims against us

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry works to return the bodies of citizens killed on a ship in the Black Sea

President: Behind each of them, as they say, stands a "big uncle"

Latest news

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Today, 14:12

Mirziyoyev proposes the formula "six countries - one product"

Today, 14:05

EU will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector

Today, 14:02

Yemen's forces take control of the Kahboub area

Today, 13:57

Knife attack occurs at a school in Poland for the second time in 24 hours

Today, 13:50

Moscow does not rule out the use of a new data processing center in Armenia against Russia

Today, 13:40

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Today, 13:25

Pashinyan clarifies the future of the Azerbaijani soldier who ended up in Armenia

Today, 13:15

Pashinyan to Medvedev: And we want Armenia not to turn into a new Russia

Today, 13:10

Mexican wrestler accidentally kills 75-year-old referee during a match - VIDEO

Today, 12:50

Armenia's leadership and Russian Railways to discuss railway concession issues

Today, 12:28

Son of Kyrgyzstan's former president convicted of preparing to seize power

Today, 12:25

Turkmenbashi hosted ceremony to sign documents

Today, 12:07

Operations at 375 high schools disrupted in France due to protests

Today, 12:05

Tokayev proposes integrating the Middle Corridor with TRIPP

Today, 12:00

Lithuanian Military Academy delegation visits Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 11:47

Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

Today, 11:40

Trump: I deserve the Nobel Peace Prize

Today, 11:22

Denmark intends to ban the distribution of deepfakes with people's images and voices

Today, 11:08

Maduro and his wife may face new charges in the U.S.

Today, 11:05
All news