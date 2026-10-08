Azerbaijan to chair Consultative Meeting of Central Asian leaders in 2027

In 2027, Azerbaijan will chair the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

This was stated by President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov during the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia in Avaza, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I am confident that Azerbaijan's chairmanship will give new impetus to our joint work and to the development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Kyrgyz Republic is ready to provide the necessary support and to facilitate the successful implementation of the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship," S. Japarov said.

The 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia took place on October 8, 2026, in the national tourist zone "Avaza" (the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan). This was the first full-fledged meeting in the updated format following the decision on Azerbaijan's full participation, adopted at the summit in Tashkent in November 2025.

During the meeting, issues of regional security, political and diplomatic interaction, trade and economic cooperation, energy, transport and logistics corridors, ecology, and humanitarian ties were discussed. Following the summit, the Joint Statement of the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Azerbaijan and Central Asia, as well as the Decision on the regulatory documents of this format, were signed.