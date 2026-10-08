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EU will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector

1news Staff14:02 - Today
EU will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector

The European Union will continue cooperation with Azerbaijan in the gas sector, while at the same time paying greater attention to the development of clean energy.

The European Commission told Report about this, commenting on the recent meeting of the EU–Azerbaijan High-Level Energy Dialogue.

The fourth meeting of the dialogue took place on October 2 in Brussels. As reported by Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy, the parties discussed prospects for gas supplies, the development of renewable energy sources, power grids and green energy corridors, improving energy efficiency, and reducing methane emissions.

"This is a regular energy dialogue, during which we confirmed the continuation of our cooperation in the gas sector, but also paid attention to clean energy, continuing the line outlined during Commissioner Jorgensen's visit to Baku in March," a representative of the European Commission said.

In March, EU Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen and Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov co-chaired the meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Ministerial Council and the Green Energy Ministerial Council.

At that time, the parties discussed natural gas supplies and energy security issues, as well as the development of renewable energy, improving energy efficiency, hydrogen energy, and reducing methane emissions.

According to the Azerbaijani side, in 2025, 12.8 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Europe, and in the first eight months of 2026 — more than 7 billion cubic meters. This year, Azerbaijani gas began flowing to Germany and Austria for the first time, bringing the number of EU countries receiving gas from Azerbaijan to ten.

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