It has emerged how much Ovechkin has earned during his NHL career

Russian captain of the Washington Capitals Alexander Ovechkin took to the ice in his tenth regular-season game of the current National Hockey League (NHL) season, earning $4.75 million.

As 1news.az reports with reference to RBC, Ovechkin extended his contract with the Washington Capitals in the summer.

The agreement with the greatest goal scorer in NHL history is for one year and $4.25 million, of which $3.25 million is a signing bonus. The contract also stipulates a bonus of $4.75 million for 10 games.

Ovechkin is playing his 22nd season in the NHL. For the past three years, he has been the highest-paid player over the course of a career in the league's history.

Over 21 seasons, Ovechkin has earned $170.7 million. He is followed by Canadian forward of the Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby with $165.7 million, and third is Pittsburgh's Russian forward Evgeni Malkin ($151.7 million), who received $5.6 million for the 2024/25 season.

The top five based on the results of last season also included Los Angeles captain Anze Kopitar ($136.25 million) and Jaromir Jagr ($135.38 million). Both have ended their careers.