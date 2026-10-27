Armenian foreign minister does not rule out launching TRIPP before signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan stated that the implementation of the regional transport project TRIPP ("Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity") could begin even before the official signing of a peace treaty with Azerbaijan.

The head of the Foreign Ministry announced this at a plenary session of the National Assembly while presenting the relevant document, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to the head of the diplomatic agency, the previously initialed text of the peace agreement is not being called into question by either Yerevan or Baku. "The position that the peace treaty should be signed first would be understandable — this is the classic, textbook sequence. However, life dictates its own rules," Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized.

The Armenian foreign minister added that the practical implementation of the TRIPP initiative not only does not hinder the diplomatic process, but is also capable of becoming an additional impetus for strengthening and accelerating a long-term peace in the region.