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Repairs completed on 95 streets and avenues in the capital

1news Staff14:30 - Today
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Repairs completed on 95 streets and avenues in the capital

As part of the large-scale road repair program being implemented in the capital, work has so far been fully completed on 95 streets and avenues.

The total length of the repaired roads is 48.7 kilometers.

As reported by the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads, a large-scale repair program covering a total of 110 streets and avenues is being implemented in Baku. In a short period of time, repair work has been completed on 86.4% of the streets and avenues envisaged by the program. The total area of asphalt pavement laid so far has reached 750,526 square meters. The repair measures cover various districts of the capital. The work being carried out serves to renew the city's road infrastructure, improve conditions for vehicle traffic, and enhance the performance indicators of the roads.

Currently, the program provides for the completion of repair work on another 15 streets and avenues. Work is ongoing on 5 of them.

Previously, no repair program of such a scale had been implemented in Baku, covering all 12 administrative districts of the city and providing for the renewal of such an extensive area of asphalt pavement.

After the completion of the program, the road infrastructure on a total of 110 streets and avenues in the capital will be considered fully renewed.

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