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An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

1news Staff12:17 - Today
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An entertainment festival was organized for participants of the FIFA U-15 World Cup - PHOTO

As part of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival, an entertainment festival was organized in the Athletes' Village in connection with the rest day for the tournament participants.

As AZERTAC reports, a special program was presented in order to organize the participants' leisure time effectively and in an interesting way.

The festival program included musical performances by local artists, dance numbers, and interactive games. Recreation and entertainment areas equipped with board and computer games were created for the participants, and a fair was also organized.

Some of the tournament participants visited Icherisheher on the rest day, familiarizing themselves with the ancient history, rich cultural heritage, and historical sites of Baku. This outing gave the young footballers the opportunity to explore the city beyond the tournament program and experience the historical atmosphere of Baku.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf also attended the festival. The AFFA president familiarized himself with the conditions created in the Athletes' Village and with the organization of the festival.

The rest day, organized after the intense qualifying matches, gave the young footballers the opportunity to rest, recover physically and emotionally, and prepare for the next stage of the tournament.

At the same time, the festival created a special environment for participants from different countries to socialize beyond the field, get to know each other's cultures better, and experience Azerbaijani hospitality.

Music, games, and joint activities contributed to the establishment of new friendly contacts among teenagers from different countries, the strengthening of mutual respect and team spirit. Thus, the rest day became not just a break in the intensive tournament program, but also a special day reflecting the goal of the FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival — to unite young people through football.

The final stage of the tournament will run from October 28 to 30 at the Govsan Sports Complex. On October 28 and 29, 192 matches are planned daily, and on October 30, 90 matches. The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will conclude on October 30 with six final matches, an awards ceremony, and a closing ceremony at Baku Crystal Hall.

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