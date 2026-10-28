Azerbaijan's subsistence minimum to rise next year

In Azerbaijan's 2027 budget, the subsistence minimum and the need criterion are set at 314 manats — 14 manats higher than the current figure.

Musa Guliyev, chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy, told Report about this.

Currently, both indicators amount to 300 manats.

"The upper limit of the subsistence minimum and the need criterion will increase by 14 manats compared to the current year. For four years now, the need criterion has been equated with the subsistence minimum, and this practice is being maintained. This is a good indicator," he said.