Up to 2,000 manats in fines: Azerbaijan tightens penalties for poor communications and internet service

New fines are being introduced in Azerbaijan for the provision of telecommunications services of inadequate quality.

As 1news.az reports with reference to Trend, this issue was reflected in a draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses, which was discussed on October 27 at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

According to the draft law, for a telecommunications operator or provider failing to deliver services in accordance with the quality indicators established by the body (structure) designated by the relevant executive authority, officials will be fined 500 manats, and legal entities 1,000 manats.

For a repeat commission of the above-mentioned offense by a person who has received an administrative penalty, within one year from the date the decision imposing the administrative penalty enters into force, officials will be fined 1,000 manats, and legal entities 2,000 manats.

Under the legislation currently in force, a fine ranging from 80 to 150 manats is envisaged for violating the rules for providing communications services while operating in the field of communications, that is, for failing to comply with applicable standards, norms, and rules.

It should be recalled that, according to the draft law on amendments to the Law "On Telecommunications" currently under discussion in the Milli Majlis, the legal content of the mandatory requirements for the quality of telecommunications services will be clarified.

Thus, Article 33.1.5 of the Law "On Telecommunications" stipulates that operators are obliged to provide telecommunications services of appropriate quality in accordance with established standards, norms, and rules.

The draft law notes that in cases where the wording "standards, norms, and rules" and "telecommunications service standards" used in the said provision does not make it possible to unambiguously determine the range of specific and mandatory requirements to be observed when providing telecommunications services, the concept of "quality indicators," unlike them, contains measurable and verifiable criteria that determine the level of service quality and more accurately reflects the subject of regulation.

The "Quality Indicators for Services in the Field of Communications and High Technologies, Including Internet Services," approved by a decision of the Board of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, define the specific quality indicators that must be ensured when providing telecommunications services. These indicators serve as the main criteria for measuring and assessing service quality, acting as mandatory requirements with respect to the activities of operators and providers.

It is noted that the proposed amendments serve to clarify the legal content of the mandatory requirements for the quality of telecommunications services and to ensure the principle of legal certainty.