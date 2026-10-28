Spanish Cup football matches postponed due to train crash

of Spain in football, which were due to be held on Wednesday, have been postponed because of the railway disaster in Spain.

This was reported by the press service of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF).

"As a sign of respect and solidarity with all those affected by the tragic railway disaster that occurred early in the morning this Wednesday in the province of Toledo, the RFEF has decided to postpone the holding of 24 Spanish Cup matches scheduled for this evening. Information about the updated calendar of the tournament, as well as about the exact dates and times of the postponed fixtures, will be provided by the RFEF later," the federation's statement says.

On Wednesday, 24 matches were due to take place, including several games involving top-division teams, such as Betis, Valencia and Mallorca.

In the morning, near the town of Urda in the Spanish province of Toledo (the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha), a collision occurred between two trains. In the accident, two cars of one of the trains derailed. According to the latest media reports, at least 50 people were killed and another 179 injured.