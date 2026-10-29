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The CBA forecasts an average oil price of $92.8 per barrel in 2026

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The CBA forecasts an average oil price of $92.8 per barrel in 2026

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) forecasts the oil price in 2026 at $92.8 per barrel.

As Report informs, this was stated by CBA Chairman Taleh Kazimov.

According to him, in 2027 the average oil price is expected to be $82.8 per barrel.

To recall, Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 sets the base oil price at $65 per barrel. The conservative estimate indicator was lowered by another $5 compared to the 2025 budget ($70 per barrel) in order to ensure a margin of safety for the budget in case of market price fluctuations.

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