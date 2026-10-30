 Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen | 1news.az
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Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen

1news Staff09:55 - Today
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Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen

The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has announced the suspension of all deposit and withdrawal operations amid suspicions of hacker attacks.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the exchange's press service.

According to preliminary investigation data, the cause of the incident may have been a compromised laptop belonging to a DevOps engineer. Through it, the attackers gained access to a service container and carried out unauthorized transactions.

At the same time, the company stated that no signs of a leak of private keys to crypto wallets were found.

The preliminary damage is estimated at $6.3 billion. Together with its partners, Binance managed to freeze about $3 billion in crypto assets.

The company assured that it would fully cover the losses using the SAFU fund and its own resources, emphasizing that users' funds are safe and will be reimbursed in full.

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