 Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO | 1news.az
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Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

1news Staff15:35 - Today
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Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov took part in and addressed the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

At the beginning of his speech, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed gratitude to the Turkish side for the high level of organization of the Summit and the hospitality extended, and once again congratulated the Turkish people on the occasion of the 103rd anniversary of the establishment of the Republic.

Stating that the main priority during Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS over the past year was "Regional Peace and Security," Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized the relevance of this priority in the current conditions of escalating international conflicts, growing security threats, and violations of the norms and principles of international law.

It was noted that Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, put an end to the conflict, and that the text of the peace treaty, drawn up on the basis of the principles put forward by the Azerbaijani side, was initialed last year. In this regard, the importance of Armenia taking the necessary political and legal steps to sign this agreement was emphasized.

It was noted that large-scale restoration and construction work is under way in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions, modern infrastructure is being created, and about 100,000 people already live, work, and study in these territories.

It was brought to attention that, within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the OTS, meetings of foreign ministers, secretaries of security councils, as well as heads of defense industry structures were held. The adoption of the Roadmap for Cooperation in the Defense Industry for 2027 was emphasized.

Bayramov stated that expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities. It was noted that the development of the Middle Corridor, the implementation of the Zangezur Corridor, the expansion of transport links, mutual investments, and joint projects create new opportunities for cooperation in the spheres of trade and industry.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan, while continuing to fulfill the role of a reliable supplier of traditional energy resources, is at the same time contributing to the development of green energy and digital connectivity between Central Asia and Europe.

It was brought to attention that during Azerbaijan's chairmanship, meetings of the Council of Central Banks and of the heads of financial monitoring services were also held in Baku, and a corresponding cooperation platform was created.

Touching upon the importance of preserving common history, language, and cultural heritage, it was noted that Turkic World Week dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Turkological Congress was held in Baku this year, as well as a meeting of the Council of Heads of Muslim Religious Administrations.

From the standpoint of strengthening the international positions of the OTS, the importance of the "OTS+" format was emphasized, and the need to continue efforts to obtain observer status for the Organization at the UN General Assembly was brought to attention.

In conclusion of his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov thanked the member states for the support provided during Azerbaijan's chairmanship and wished Türkiye success during its chairmanship.

Appreciation was also expressed to OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev, who is completing his mission, for his contribution to the development of the Organization, and congratulations were conveyed to the new Secretary General Mirvohid Azimov on the occasion of his appointment, along with wishes of success in his activities.

Following the Summit, the Ankara Declaration was adopted.

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