Erdogan receives Azerbaijan's foreign minister in Ankara

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Ankara.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the parties discussed the current state of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations and noted the importance of further strengthening allied ties.

In addition, they exchanged views on the prospects for expanding cooperation within the OTS, strengthening the unity and solidarity of the Turkic world, as well as on current regional issues of mutual interest.