 The price of Azerbaijani oil exceeded $126 | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Economy

The price of Azerbaijani oil exceeded $126

1news Staff09:35 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
The price of Azerbaijani oil exceeded $126

The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on the world market rose by $3.88, or 3.17%, and amounted to $126.16.

As 1news.az reports, citing a source on the oil market, following the close of trading, the price of December futures for Brent crude amounted to $118.76 per barrel.

The price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis at the Turkish port of Ceyhan rose by $4.1, or 3.65%, to $116.48 per barrel.

Azerbaijan's state budget for the current year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Note that the minimum price of Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 — $15.81 per barrel, and the maximum in July 2008, when it reached $149.66.

In Azerbaijan, oil of this brand is produced under the contract for the development of the "Azeri - Chirag - Gunashli" (ACG) block of fields. SOCAR's share in the contract is 35.3%.

Share:
812

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

Society

Rain fell in most regions, snow fell in Shahdag — ACTUAL WEATHER

World

Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland

Economy

The price of Azerbaijani oil exceeded $126

CBA strengthens control over financial flows

Price of Azerbaijani oil falls to $122 per barrel

Binance suspends operations after hacker attack: $3 billion frozen

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports exceeded 16% of GDP, Economy Ministry says

CBA strengthens control over financial flows

Azerbaijani oil rises in price

Data on the execution of the state and consolidated budgets for the first nine months of 2026 released - PHOTO

Latest news

A car struck and killed a cyclist in Baku

Today, 12:10

Fire at a shoe factory in India claims the lives of four people

Today, 12:00

In Ganja, a 68-year-old man died of electric shock

Today, 11:50

In Ganja, a repairman robbed the house where he was working - VIDEO

Today, 11:40

Trump accuses Soros of financing protests against him

Today, 11:35

Rain fell in most regions, snow fell in Shahdag — ACTUAL WEATHER

Today, 11:20

Polish foreign minister defends police actions at the Constitutional Tribunal

Today, 11:15

Trump called the appointment of Nicki Minaj as White House press secretary a good idea

Today, 11:10

The European Union and Canada announce the creation of an alliance

Today, 11:03

Karabakh Revival Fund takes part in information session on grant competitions for NGOs

Today, 11:01

"HALO Trust" — an organization known for dubious and suspicious activities in the field of demining

Today, 10:50

Japan intends to make weapons production a driving force of its economy

Today, 10:40

Azerbaijan proposes including heart and cornea transplants in the mandatory health insurance package

Today, 10:20

OpenAI fails to raise targeted $30 billion ahead of IPO

Today, 10:00

Ebola death toll exceeds 5,000 in DR Congo

Today, 09:45

The price of Azerbaijani oil exceeded $126

Today, 09:35

Turkey nominates Feridun Sinirlioğlu for the post of UN secretary-general

Today, 09:30

Nawrocki: A forcible seizure of the Constitutional Court has taken place in Poland

Today, 09:25

Press secretary of Poland's president declares a "violation of his immunity"

Today, 09:20

Apple has once again become the world's most valuable company

Today, 09:00
All news