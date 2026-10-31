More than 100 people detained over debts in Azerbaijan

On October 30, police solved 27 crimes registered in the country, as well as 6 crimes that had remained unsolved from previous periods.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

It is noted that a total of 129 people who were wanted were detained and handed over to the relevant authorities, including 102 people wanted as debtors.

Eight drug-related facts and 3 facts related to the seizure and discovery of illegally stored weapons and ammunition were established.

Forty-five people suspected of committing crimes were detained.