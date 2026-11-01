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The situation faced by APA TV's correspondent is contrary to freedom of access to information

1news Staff18:10 - Today
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The situation faced by APA TV's correspondent is contrary to freedom of access to information

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Press Council, Vugar Zifaroglu, has issued a statement regarding the violence committed against APA TV correspondent Sanan Bahramli. The statement says:

"It is unacceptable that APA TV correspondent Sanan Bahramli was physically assaulted, insulted, and obstructed in his professional activity while covering the fire that occurred at the timber market located in Baku's Nizami district.

Collecting information of public importance at the scene and conveying it to society is the journalist's professional duty. The use of physical force against this activity, as well as threats and insults, is conduct directed not only against the rights of the journalist but against the freedom to obtain and disseminate information as a whole.

No one may violently interfere with a journalist's professional activity, insult him, or damage his technical equipment. Security and the observance of rules at the scene must be ensured within the legal framework, and the activity of journalists must not be restricted without grounds.

The incident must be investigated comprehensively and objectively by the relevant bodies, the act of the person who committed violence against the journalist must be given a legal assessment, and measures must be taken in accordance with the requirements of the legislation."

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