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Attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan using UAVs thwarted - PHOTO

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Attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan using UAVs thwarted - PHOTO

An attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran into Azerbaijan using UAVs has been thwarted.

This was reported by 1news.az with reference to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

In the service areas of the "Horadiz" and "Goytepe" border posts of the Border Troops, the transfer of a total of 22 kg 900 g of narcotic substances from Iran into Azerbaijan was prevented.

As a result of the comprehensive measures carried out, unmanned aerial vehicles that had illegally entered the country's airspace were detected and neutralized.

During the inspection of the incident sites, 15 kg 400 g of narcotic substances were seized in the service area of the "Horadiz" border post, and 7 kg 500 g in the service area of the "Goytepe" post.

Operational and investigative measures into the incidents are continuing.

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