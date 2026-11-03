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Poland deploys special police units to the border with Russia

1news Staff11:52 - Today
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Poland deploys special police units to the border with Russia

Polish authorities have launched a special operation in areas bordering Russia's Kaliningrad region, Poland's Chief Commander of Police Marek Boroń said on the RMF FM radio station.

According to him, last week the authorities received warnings from Poland's Military Intelligence Service and the special services of allied states "about possible sabotage activities on the border with Russia." In particular, this concerns alleged attempts by armed groups to cross the border.

"This is directly connected with the current situation in our country - diversions, sabotage, all these hybrid forms of criminal activity by the eastern special services," Boroń said.

The operation is being carried out in the Warmian-Masurian and Podlaskie voivodeships in the northeast of the country. It involves the police, the army, the border service, the special services and anti-terrorist units. A special headquarters has been set up at the National Police Headquarters to coordinate the operations, and additional police forces from several voivodeships have been sent to the border areas.

Boroń emphasized that the measures being taken are preventive in nature. According to him, their goal is to ensure the safety of residents of the border areas, state institutions and other facilities that could become targets for sabotage.

"This is connected, among other things, with information we are receiving from foreign special services. Our task is to ensure the safety of the citizens and institutions located there, as well as to protect society from any potential threats," the police chief said.

Source: DW

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