Man who damaged bust of Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi faces up to five years in prison

The first court hearing in the case of the damage to the bust of Heydar Aliyev in Tbilisi, in which an Armenian citizen is a defendant, has been scheduled for November 12.

His lawyer, Teona Peradze, told Sputnik Armenia about this.

The 40-year-old man has been held in custody at penitentiary facility No. 8 since the end of September. He has been charged under Article 187 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which provides for liability for damage to property. He faces up to five years in prison.

According to Peradze, her client is currently in pretrial detention, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

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Armenian citizen detained in Tbilisi, suspected of damaging bust of Heydar Aliyev