 ADB allocates $350 million to modernize the Balajary–Yalama railway | 1news.az
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ADB allocates $350 million to modernize the Balajary–Yalama railway

1news Staff15:20 - 06 / 10 / 2026
ADB allocates $350 million to modernize the Balajary–Yalama railway

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has allocated a loan of $350 million to modernize the Balajary–Yalama railway line in Azerbaijan.

As 1news.az reports, citing the ADB, the funds will be used to install modern electrification, signaling, and telecommunications systems along the 192-kilometer double-track section of the railway.

The Balajary–Yalama railway line is one of the key links in the transport network of the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC). The project is also in line with Azerbaijan's broader strategy to develop multimodal transport and logistics connections, as well as to expand regional trade.

In addition, the implementation of the project will help strengthen project management capacity at Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), one of the country's key state-owned enterprises.

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