 Azerbaijani athlete becomes European boxing champion among juniors | 1news.az
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Azerbaijani athlete becomes European boxing champion among juniors

1news Staff17:10 - 11 / 10 / 2026
Azerbaijani athlete becomes European boxing champion among juniors

Azerbaijani athlete Jamila Muradly won the gold medal at the European Boxing Championship among athletes under 17, being held in Budva.

As reported by the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, in the final of the 57 kg weight category, the national team representative defeated Aliya Ibrahimi of Germany.

Winning all three rounds, J. Muradly claimed victory with a score of 5:0 (30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27, 30:27) and took the title of European champion.

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani national team at the tournament has reached four. Earlier, bronze medals were won by Gardash Rahimov (54 kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg), and Humar Jafarli (over 80 kg).

It should be noted that today four more Azerbaijani boxers will compete in final bouts.

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