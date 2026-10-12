Head coach of Czech club compares Sabah's style of play to Barcelona

Sabah is a very good team.

As 1news.az reports, this was stated by the head coach of the Czech club Slavia (Prague), Jindřich Trpišovský, at a press conference dedicated to the upcoming match against the Azerbaijani club in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

The specialist highly praised the results that the "owls" have achieved in a short time, and also spoke about the features of the Masazyr team's play. "The beauty of soccer is that every club has its own story. I think that the people working at Sabah are doing their jobs very well. The club managed to reach the league phase of the tournament in a short time. This is an excellent result for them. Sabah is a very good team. I consider their style of play similar to Barcelona's soccer. Sabah uses the 4-3-3 tactical formation and strives to improve its attacking play even further," the coach emphasized.

Note that the match between Sabah and Slavia will take place on October 13 at the Baku Olympic Stadium. The start of the game is at 20:45.