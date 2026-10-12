Ronaldo speaks candidly about his rivalry with Messi

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo spoke candidly about his relationship with Argentine forward Lionel Messi and recalled a curious detail from their shared gala evenings.

As 1news.az reports, Ronaldo's words were cited by The Touchline on the social network X.

"We shared the stage at award ceremonies for 15 years and always got along very well. I remember well how I translated for him what the hosts and guests were saying in English. It was really funny!

Leo always treated me with great respect. Of course, he defended the interests of his club, and I defended the colors of mine. He fought for his national team, and I fought for mine. But it was an exclusively healthy sporting rivalry. I am convinced that throughout all these years we constantly spurred on and motivated each other to grow," the publication notes.