 Ronaldo speaks candidly about his rivalry with Messi | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Ronaldo speaks candidly about his rivalry with Messi

1news Staff23:40 - 12 / 10 / 2026
Ronaldo speaks candidly about his rivalry with Messi

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo spoke candidly about his relationship with Argentine forward Lionel Messi and recalled a curious detail from their shared gala evenings.

As 1news.az reports, Ronaldo's words were cited by The Touchline on the social network X.

"We shared the stage at award ceremonies for 15 years and always got along very well. I remember well how I translated for him what the hosts and guests were saying in English. It was really funny!

Leo always treated me with great respect. Of course, he defended the interests of his club, and I defended the colors of mine. He fought for his national team, and I fought for mine. But it was an exclusively healthy sporting rivalry. I am convinced that throughout all these years we constantly spurred on and motivated each other to grow," the publication notes.

Share:
732

In focus

President's Diary

Students admitted to universities in the 2026–2027 academic year have been granted the Presidential scholarship – Order

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Society

Mammadov: No contradiction between Azerbaijan's secular model and religious values

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's minister of internal affairs - PHOTO

Sport

Ronaldo speaks candidly about his rivalry with Messi

Head coach of Czech club compares Sabah's style of play to Barcelona

Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation congratulates judokas on historic success at World Championships in Baku

Verstappen wins Singapore Grand Prix of Formula 1 for the first time

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azerbaijan defeats Austria at the World Judo Team Championships

Ushangi Kokauri advances to the quarterfinals of the World Judo Championships in Baku

Azerbaijani athlete becomes European boxing champion among juniors

Argentina's prosecutors seek up to 12 years in prison for doctors in Maradona death case

Latest news

Rapper P. Diddy left prison in an ambulance with a head injury

12 / 10 / 2026, 23:59

Denmark to allow teachers to use "physical force" to maintain order in schools

12 / 10 / 2026, 23:50

Ronaldo speaks candidly about his rivalry with Messi

12 / 10 / 2026, 23:40

Azad Mirzajanzade. My silver ball

12 / 10 / 2026, 23:17

A post about Hun Manet's visit to Azerbaijan has been published on Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts - VIDEO

12 / 10 / 2026, 23:15

Large-scale operation in Baku: more than 200 people detained - PHOTO

12 / 10 / 2026, 23:05

Water to be shut off in some areas of Baku

12 / 10 / 2026, 22:56

In Baku, the traffic scheme of 18 bus routes will change due to a Champions League match

12 / 10 / 2026, 22:38

Head coach of Czech club compares Sabah's style of play to Barcelona

12 / 10 / 2026, 22:20

Gas supply disruptions expected tomorrow in Baku's Nizami district

12 / 10 / 2026, 21:45

Shaffer: Azerbaijan's victory in the Karabakh war paved the way for peace with Armenia

12 / 10 / 2026, 21:34

State Security Service detains those who deliberately set cars on fire in Masazir

12 / 10 / 2026, 21:10

Mammadov: No contradiction between Azerbaijan's secular model and religious values

12 / 10 / 2026, 21:08

Monitoring of compliance with dress code rules in state general education institutions has begun

12 / 10 / 2026, 21:05

Trial of Katy Perry's ex-husband in rape case begins

12 / 10 / 2026, 20:50

Azerbaijan's ambassador presents credentials to the president of Pakistan

12 / 10 / 2026, 20:25

The U.S., the U.K. and 27 other countries issue statement against Iran

12 / 10 / 2026, 20:10

U.S. Secret Service reports a 40% increase in threats against Trump

12 / 10 / 2026, 20:05

AAYDA chairman heads Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation

12 / 10 / 2026, 19:47

Statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

12 / 10 / 2026, 19:30
All news