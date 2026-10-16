Ilham Aliyev awards a group of figures of the Paralympic movement

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order awarding the "Tereggi" medal to a number of individuals who have contributed to the development of sports and the Paralympic movement in the country.

1news.az reports this with reference to the official website of the head of state.

The awards are timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the document, the following have been honored with the state award for their services in the development of national sports and the Paralympic movement:

Elvin Astanov

Ramil Gasimov

Parvin Mammadov

Olokhan Musayev