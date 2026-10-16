 Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Society

Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest

Felix Vishnevetskiy15:48 - Today
Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional 4.8 million euros (more than 9.1 million manats) for the preparation and staging of the Eurovision 2027 international song contest.

The money will go to the municipality of Burgas, which will host the contest in May next year, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, citing the government press service.

The additional funding is intended to keep preparations for the contest on the approved schedule, including the timely organization of the test event and the subsequent technical preparation of the Arena Burgas.

Earlier, in August 2026, Bulgaria's deputy prime minister Ivo Hristov said the state budget had set aside 20 million euros (more than 38 million manats) for preparations for Eurovision 2027. Of that sum, 15 million euros (more than 28.5 million manats) are for the guarantee payment required to start the organizational process, and the remaining 5 million euros (more than 9.5 million manats) are for running costs.

The total announced funding for preparations for the contest has reached about 24.8 million euros.

Burgas was chosen by BNT and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as the host city of the 71st Eurovision Song Contest, and the event will take place in May 2027.

Read more on the topic:

DARA объяснила смысл песни «Bangaranga», принесшей ей победу на «Евровидении-2026» - ФОТО - ВИДЕО

Россия может вернуться на конкурс «Евровидение»?

JIVA, мемы и спорный номер: Как выступление Азербайджана на «Евровидении-2026» стало темой №1 в соцсетях – ФОТО – ВИДЕО

Share:
1383

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Opinion

Anachronism in international relations — the diagnosis given to Western institutions in Baku

Society

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Society

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

Society

Turkish journalist placed on international wanted list by Azerbaijan apologizes

Shipwreck case: arrest of three Azerbaijanis extended again

Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest

«Giardino», an Italian state of mind» - PHOTOS

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Azerbaijan's National NGO Forum calls on society not to give in to provocations by external forces

Media and Broadcasting Council announces intensification of information attacks from Iran and Turkey - PHOTO

Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Latest news

A video has been published on Ilham Aliyev's social media pages on the anniversary of the fifth missile strike by Armenia on Ganja

Today, 20:25

Turkish journalist placed on international wanted list by Azerbaijan apologizes

Today, 20:10

P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

Today, 19:50

Russia is ready to work with partners on the "CIS+1" format initiative involving Iran

Today, 18:05

FIFA unveils official brand of the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Today, 17:25

Anachronism in international relations — the diagnosis given to Western institutions in Baku

Today, 17:00

Ramiz Mehtiyev expelled from the YAP Veterans Council

Today, 16:55

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army meets with NATO delegation - PHOTO

Today, 16:45

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Today, 16:25

Shipwreck case: arrest of three Azerbaijanis extended again

Today, 16:20

Lukashenko: The U.S. is mistaken in considering itself a force that no one can stop

Today, 16:07

Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest

Today, 15:48

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

«Giardino», an Italian state of mind» - PHOTOS

Today, 15:30

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Today, 15:18

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

Today, 15:15

President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

Today, 13:35

Agro Dairy, part of PASHA Holding, supports the active social participation of children with autism

Today, 13:32

Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in the future, with Baku

Today, 13:30

Foreign Ministry: Ankara has taken concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia

Today, 13:25
All news