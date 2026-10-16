Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest

The Bulgarian government has approved an additional 4.8 million euros (more than 9.1 million manats) for the preparation and staging of the Eurovision 2027 international song contest.

The money will go to the municipality of Burgas, which will host the contest in May next year, Bulgarian National Television (BNT) reported, citing the government press service.

The additional funding is intended to keep preparations for the contest on the approved schedule, including the timely organization of the test event and the subsequent technical preparation of the Arena Burgas.

Earlier, in August 2026, Bulgaria's deputy prime minister Ivo Hristov said the state budget had set aside 20 million euros (more than 38 million manats) for preparations for Eurovision 2027. Of that sum, 15 million euros (more than 28.5 million manats) are for the guarantee payment required to start the organizational process, and the remaining 5 million euros (more than 9.5 million manats) are for running costs.

The total announced funding for preparations for the contest has reached about 24.8 million euros.

Burgas was chosen by BNT and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as the host city of the 71st Eurovision Song Contest, and the event will take place in May 2027.

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