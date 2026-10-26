NGO Agency and Karabakh Revival Fund announce joint grant competition for NGOs on sustainable settlement and community life in the liberated territories

The Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF) announce a joint grant competition for NGOs on “Supporting Sustainable Settlement and Community Life in the Liberated Territories.”

Applications and supporting documents for NGOs’ project proposals will be accepted beginning October 26, 2026. The application deadline is November 20, 2026. Once submissions close, the documents submitted by NGOs for their project proposals will undergo a technical review, the projects will be evaluated, and the winners will be selected and announced.

Maximum grant amounts:

· Small grant competition – The maximum grant amount is 30,000 AZN (thirty thousand manats).

· Large grant competition – The maximum grant amount is 70,000 AZN (seventy thousand manats).

The competitions cover the following topics:

I. Developing young people’s digital and creative skills in the liberated territories

(Priority is given to projects that organize training programs, courses, and workshops to develop skills in photography, videography, digital content creation, media literacy, and the practical use of artificial intelligence tools for adolescents and young people living in the liberated territories.)

II. Raising awareness of the destruction of tangible cultural heritage and the reconstruction, restoration, and resettlement efforts in Garabagh and East Zangazur

(Priority is given to projects involving exhibitions and related presentations.)

III. Community-based social initiatives and inclusion

(Priority is given to projects aimed at improving the daily quality of life of resettled residents; organizing meaningful leisure activities; establishing clubs for children and adolescents; increasing women’s social participation; integrating persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups into social life; conducting awareness-raising activities on traffic rules and safe behavior for pedestrians and drivers in newly established settlements; promoting environmental awareness; managing household waste; and encouraging greening and environmentally responsible behavior.)

IV. Public awareness of the risks posed by mines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) (activities under this topic are conducted in partnership with ANAMA)

(Priority is given to projects that closely involve mine survivors and their family members, as well as former deminers, in raising public awareness of mine and UXO hazards, providing information on appropriate safety practices, and reducing mine and UXO risks, especially among children.)

V. Public support for the protection of cultural heritage and the promotion of tourism potential

(Priority is given to projects that involve local communities in protecting cultural heritage sites, promote public oversight mechanisms, publicize the region’s tourist routes, and train local residents as guides.)

Special requirements for the competition:

· The project implementation plan must clearly and precisely identify the settlements covered (district, city, village), the venues (schools, clubs, community centers, and other buildings), and the implementation schedule. Prior arrangements must be made with the management of the institutions where the project activities are to take place.

· Residents who have settled in the liberated territories must be involved in project implementation as participants, volunteers, or implementers.

· A mechanism to ensure the sustainability of the project’s results after its completion must be specified.

· A training program must be submitted for training and awareness-raising projects.

· Trainers involved in the project must hold certificates issued in accordance with relevant national or international standards, or possess equivalent qualifications supported by appropriate documentation.

The following projects are ineligible for the competition:

· Projects identical to those previously financed from the state budget through earlier competitions.

· Projects that do not align with the NGO’s statutory objectives.

Documents required for the competition:

In accordance with the Rules approved by Decision No. 188 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 22, 2026, the following documents are required for the competition:

· Project proposal;

· Project implementation plan;

· Project cost estimate;

· Financial justification for the project budget;

· Copies of the NGO’s charter, registration certificate, and extract from the state register of legal entities;

· A copy of the NGO’s tax registration certificate;

· A copy of the identity document of the NGO’s authorized representative;

· Details of the NGO’s bank account to which the grant amount will be transferred;

· For the small grant competition, a document confirming that media outlets have published at least 10 distinct items of information about the NGO’s activities, projects, and programs over the past 3 years;

· For the large grant competition, a document confirming that media outlets have published at least 30 distinct items of information about the NGO’s activities, projects, and programs over the past 5 years.

Technical requirements:

· NGOs must submit their project proposals electronically through a dedicated section on the website of the Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (the relevant section will be active on the Agency’s electronic services portal, in the e-application section, from October 26 to November 20, 2026).

· Documents relating to project proposals submitted in person, by post, or by email will not be accepted.

Contact information:

Agency on State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Yasamal District, Huseyn Javid Avenue, Block 520, Building 20.

[email protected]