Real Madrid issues official apology to the Chinese people over Mbappé's remark

The press service of Real Madrid has issued an official apology on behalf of the club for a remark made by the team's player Kylian Mbappé.

Earlier, the French winger found himself at the center of a scandal over a joke about Mao Zedong. The remark sparked a wave of outrage on Chinese social media, with users accusing Mbappé of disrespect toward the country's history.

"Real Madrid Football Club apologizes to the Chinese people for any discomfort caused by the recent remarks of our player Kylian Mbappé. Our club has deep respect for China, its history, culture and citizens, as well as for the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for Real Madrid.

The club joins the public apology of Kylian Mbappé, in which the player expressed regret over his words and reaffirmed his respect for the Chinese people. Real Madrid reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence and mutual understanding between cultures and wishes to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and affection that connect it with China and its citizens," the statement published on Real Madrid's official website said.

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Mbappé apologized to Chinese fans - VIDEO - UPDATED