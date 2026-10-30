Moscow court sentences Dozhd CEO Ten to five years in absentia

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow has sentenced in absentia the general director of the Dozhd television channel, 35-year-old Mark Ten.

This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Moscow prosecutor's office.

He was found guilty under Article 284.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment with a ban on heading media outlets and administering websites and channels for a period of 10 years.

The trial took place without Ten, who is on the wanted list. The verdict established that the general director of the foreign organizations TVR Studios B.V. (Netherlands) and SIA TV Rain (TV Dozhd, Latvia) was aware that their activities had been declared undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, from April 2024 to September 2026 he carried out a number of measures to organize the activities of these organizations on the territory of Russia.

Currently, an in absentia trial is underway against Dozhd's editor-in-chief Natalya Sindeyeva. She and Ten were earlier arrested in absentia with the sanction of the Presnensky District Court of Moscow.