 Moscow court sentences Dozhd CEO Ten to five years in absentia | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Moscow court sentences Dozhd CEO Ten to five years in absentia

1news Staff13:20 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Moscow court sentences Dozhd CEO Ten to five years in absentia

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow has sentenced in absentia the general director of the Dozhd television channel, 35-year-old Mark Ten.

This was reported to Lenta.ru by the press service of the Moscow prosecutor's office.

He was found guilty under Article 284.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment with a ban on heading media outlets and administering websites and channels for a period of 10 years.

The trial took place without Ten, who is on the wanted list. The verdict established that the general director of the foreign organizations TVR Studios B.V. (Netherlands) and SIA TV Rain (TV Dozhd, Latvia) was aware that their activities had been declared undesirable on the territory of the Russian Federation. Nevertheless, from April 2024 to September 2026 he carried out a number of measures to organize the activities of these organizations on the territory of Russia.

Currently, an in absentia trial is underway against Dozhd's editor-in-chief Natalya Sindeyeva. She and Ten were earlier arrested in absentia with the sanction of the Presnensky District Court of Moscow.

Share:
999

In focus

Opinion

Summit in Ankara without Azerbaijan's president: what lies behind this decision?

Society

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of people for services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan

Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

World

Trump suggests the war with Iran could end soon

In Germany, a school bus crashed into a residential building: there are injuries

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

For tiny Armenia — how come? Moscow takes note of the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission

Editor's Choice

"Yukselish," a career ladder of national scale: how Azerbaijan turned the search for managers into a national technology

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

News for you

The U.S. warned Gulf countries that it could carry out a "short but intense military campaign" in the region

Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey to create a security mechanism in the Black Sea

Elon Musk: Ukraine violated the Starlink terms of use

Kan: Israel has asked the U.S. for permission to strike energy facilities in Iran

Latest news

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of people for services in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan

Today, 16:35

Trump suggests the war with Iran could end soon

Today, 16:30

Uzbekistan puts forward new initiatives within the OTS

Today, 16:18

In Germany, a school bus crashed into a residential building: there are injuries

Today, 15:50

Merz says conflict around Iran has cost Europe more than €100 billion

Today, 15:40

Jeyhun Bayramov: Expanding economic cooperation within the OTS is one of the main priorities - PHOTO

Today, 15:35

For tiny Armenia — how come? Moscow takes note of the size of the U.S. diplomatic mission

Today, 15:20

Prime ministers of Georgia and Azerbaijan agree to speed up border delimitation

Today, 15:10

Azerbaijan plans to adopt a law on free legal aid

Today, 14:50

Yerevan allows for the possibility of discussing issues related to the new Constitution with Baku

Today, 14:15

The Baku-Balakan-Baku train will return to its route

Today, 14:05

Azerbaijan hopes for Leo XIV's visit to open Catholic church in Baku

Today, 13:50

Agil Abbas complained about not having a house in Aghdam — the speaker responded to the lawmaker

Today, 13:40

Hikmet Hajiyev: Baku seeks to create a sustainable security architecture in the South Caucasus

Today, 13:30

Moscow court sentences Dozhd CEO Ten to five years in absentia

Today, 13:20

Disciplinary proceedings initiated in Armenia against judge in Catholicos case

Today, 13:05

Ali Asadov: Developing ties with Georgia is a priority of Azerbaijan's foreign policy

Today, 12:20

Member of parliament proposes refunding money for poor-quality internet

Today, 12:15

FIFA U-15 World Cup to conclude today in Baku

Today, 11:50

CBA strengthens control over financial flows

Today, 11:40
All news