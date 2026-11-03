 Neve Campbell returns to the role of Sidney Prescott | 1news.az
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Neve Campbell returns to the role of Sidney Prescott

Felix Vishnevetskiy11:00 - Today
Neve Campbell returns to the role of Sidney Prescott

Canadian actress Neve Campbell will once again play Sidney Prescott in the eighth installment of the horror franchise "Scream."

The actress said so in an interview with the Associated Press - according to N. Campbell, work on the new film is under way, but she declined to reveal details of the plot.

"I can't tell you anything about 'Scream 8.' But I'll be in it," the actress said.

Neve Campbell played Sidney Prescott in six of the seven previous films in the series. She skipped the sixth installment, released in 2023, over a disagreement with the film's creators about her fee, but returned to her cult role in "Scream 7," which premiered in 2026.

The seventh installment of the franchise took in about $208 million ($353.6 million) worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film in the series, and its success helped push the horror franchise further along. The script for the eighth installment will be written by Lilla and Nora Zuckerman, known for their work on the series "Poker Face," while the director's name has not yet been officially announced. The premiere date of "Scream 8," the plot details and the full cast are not being disclosed at this time.

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