Two minors poisoned by doner in Ganja

In Ganja, two minors were hospitalized with food poisoning after eating doner.

As 1news.az reports with reference to APA, the victims were 15-year-olds T. Almamedov and M. Salmanly.

According to preliminary data, the teenagers felt unwell shortly after eating doner.

With symptoms of poisoning, the victims were urgently hospitalized. Doctors provided them with the necessary medical assistance, and at present the patients' condition is assessed as satisfactory.

Employees of the relevant state services went to the scene. An investigation is being carried out into the poisoning.