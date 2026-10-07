 Lionel Messi played his last match for the Argentina national team - PHOTO - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Lionel Messi played his last match for the Argentina national team - PHOTO - VIDEO

1news Staff08:40 - Today
Lionel Messi played his last match for the Argentina national team - PHOTO - VIDEO

Lionel Messi played his last match for the Argentina national team, taking the field at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires against the team of Benin.

The match ended with a score of 3:0.

Messi scored a goal in the 71st minute of the game. Nicolás Otamendi (48th minute) and Nico Paz (61st minute) also scored

This match was a farewell for the captain of the Argentina national team. Messi has played for the national team since 2005. During this time, he played 208 matches and scored 126 goals.

Before the match, he thanked the national team and the fans, stating that he "leaves in peace, having done everything he could."

With the Argentina national team, he became the 2022 world champion, a two-time winner of the Copa América (2021, 2024) and the holder of many other trophies.

Messi has a record eight Ballon d'Or awards to his name, he was three times named the best player of the year according to FIFA, six times won the Golden Boot as the top scorer of the European championships, and twice received the World Cup Golden Ball.

At the club level, Messi continues to play for Inter Miami, with which he has a contract until 2028.

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