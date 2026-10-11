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Azerbaijan defeats Austria at the World Judo Team Championships

1news Staff10:50 - Today
Azerbaijan defeats Austria at the World Judo Team Championships

Azerbaijan's judo team defeated Austria in the mixed team competition on the final day of the World Championships in Baku.

As 1news.az reports, in the round of 32 the Azerbaijani judokas beat their opponents with a score of 4:0 and advanced to the next round.

In the round of 16, the Azerbaijani team will face Japan.

The women's roster of the Azerbaijani team includes Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Khadija Gadashova (both - 57 kg), Sudaba Aghayeva, Hanna Zaitseva (both - 70 kg) and Madina Kaysinova (over 70 kg).

The men's roster of the team includes Rashid Mammadaliyev, Ruslan Pashayev (both - 73 kg), Zelim Tskaev, Suleyman Shukurov (both - 90 kg), Zelim Kotsoiev and Ushangi Kokauri (both - over 90 kg).

On the eighth and final day of the World Championships at the National Gymnastics Arena, 192 judokas from 18 countries are taking part in the team competition.

It should be recalled that the Azerbaijani team finished the individual competitions with a record result - seven medals.

Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) won a gold medal, Zelim Tskaev (81 kg) and Ushangi Kokauri (over 100 kg) won silver, while Rashid Mammadaliyev (73 kg), Omar Rajabli (81 kg), Murad Fatiyev (90 kg) and Kanan Nasibov (over 100 kg) won bronze awards.

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