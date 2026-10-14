 Norway bans fully AI-created songs in national selection for Eurovision 2027 | 1news.az
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Norway bans fully AI-created songs in national selection for Eurovision 2027

Felix Vishnevetskiy12:35 - Today
Norway bans fully AI-created songs in national selection for Eurovision 2027

Norwegian broadcaster NRK will not allow songs created entirely by artificial intelligence to take part in the national selection for Eurovision 2027.

Despite this restriction, the organizers suspect that among the submitted entries there are dozens of compositions generated by neural networks, 1news.az reports, citing Aftenposten.

It is known that about 1,500 entries were submitted for the Melodi Grand Prix 2027 national selection. According to project manager Mads Terkleb, between 30 and 50 compositions could have been created entirely with the help of AI. Under NRK's rules, such works are not considered. At the same time, the use of artificial intelligence in individual elements of music production, for example to search for ideas or for technical processing, is not ruled out.

We note that the problem of using AI in music competitions is also being discussed in other countries. Swedish broadcaster SVT also expects fully generated songs to appear among the entries for its national selection, but has not yet introduced a similar ban.

Similar disputes also arose around Azerbaijan's representative at Eurovision 2026. After the release of the song "Just Go" performed by JIVA, speculation appeared on social media that the composition had been created with the help of artificial intelligence.

The song's author Fuad Javadov and Azerbaijan's Public Television (ITV) denied these claims. The broadcaster emphasized that "Just Go" is an original musical work created on the basis of a professional creative approach, many years of experience and labor.

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