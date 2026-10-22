Prince Harry speaks about his last phone conversation with Princess Diana

Prince Harry has spoken about his regrets over the last phone conversation with his mother, Princess Diana.

In an interview for GQ magazine's "One More Question" project, the 42-year-old Duke of Sussex spoke about how he copes with the loss nearly 30 years after his mother's death and what questions he would still like to ask her.

Harry admitted that one of his greatest regrets remains the last phone conversation with Diana, who died on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36: "I have spoken openly about the fact that one of my biggest regrets was the last phone conversation with her. If I had known that it would be our last conversation, how differently everything could have turned out. And it is I who have to live with that regret."

He also noted that at that moment he was just a 12-year-old boy who wanted to spend time with his cousins.

Harry added that he still remembers his mother almost every day and sometimes wonders what the world would be like and what his own family would be like if Diana had stayed alive: "I ask myself questions. Sometimes I address questions to her, hoping to get some answer, and sometimes I really do get an answer."

According to the Duke of Sussex, he still feels a connection with his mother and senses her energy at certain moments of his life.

In the interview, Harry also spoke about how he experienced the loss in his youth. He admitted that he sometimes tried to drown out the pain by spending time with friends, although at the time he did not realize the reasons for his behavior.

The prince noted that for many years he was unable to openly express his feelings and feared that, by ceasing to grieve, he would betray his mother's memory. He also wondered whether happiness would be a betrayal of Diana.

According to Prince Harry, psychotherapy played an important role in accepting the loss, helping him understand that grief does not disappear completely, but over time a person learns to live with it: "I have learned to accept and understand that it is impossible to fully get over the loss. You learn to live with it."

Prince Harry also said that he now tries to preserve his mother's memory through his work, rather than allowing the grief he experienced to hold him back and prevent him from moving forward.

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