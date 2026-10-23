Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan and India openly discussed disagreements in relations

Azerbaijan and India openly discussed the disagreements that have affected bilateral relations and cooperation at the international level in recent years.

According to Report, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said this at a press briefing together with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in Baku.

Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan highly values the visit of the head of India's Foreign Ministry.

"In recent years, there have been disagreements between the two countries on a number of issues. One way or another, this has been reflected both in bilateral relations and in matters of international cooperation," the minister noted.

In his opinion, the discussion that took place will contribute to the development of relations between the two countries.

"Today we discussed all these issues very openly and in detail. I believe that this will create a basis for the development of bilateral relations," Bayramov said.