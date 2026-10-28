 Health Ministry comments on advertisements for paid egg donation - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Health Ministry comments on advertisements for paid egg donation - VIDEO

Faiqa Mammadova15:30 - Today
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Health Ministry comments on advertisements for paid egg donation - VIDEO

A video has spread on social media offering women the chance to become egg donors for monetary compensation.

As 1news.az reports, in the footage a woman announces a search for donors aged 18 to 30 for an artificial insemination center.

"Women, our artificial insemination center requires follicle donors on a paid basis. The age limit is from 18 to 30, payment is up to 700 manat," the woman notes in the video.

To clarify the legality of this appeal, we, in turn, requested a comment from the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan.

As we were told at the agency, at present there is no special legislation in Azerbaijan regulating the donation of follicles (egg cells). Despite the existence of a general legal framework related to the transplantation of organs and tissues in the country, these regulatory documents do not reflect specific provisions concerning follicle donation.

"Since this process is in a legally undefined position, persons encountering such cases are strongly advised to obtain legal counsel. That is, this can be understood to mean that the sphere has not yet been regulated," the Health Ministry's statement says.

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